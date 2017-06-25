MIAMI (WSVN) - Parts of Biscayne Bay remain under a swim advisory, Sunday.

The warning applies to the areas from Broad Causeway south to 79th Street and from Northeast Sixth Avenue east to the Intracoastal.

Due to high bacteria levels, officials are urging people to avoid all recreational water activities in those areas.

The advisory has been lifted from Northwest 17th Avenue to the west side of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.