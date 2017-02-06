Northeast Miami-Dade water main breaks; waste trickles into nearby lake

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main break has caused waste to trickle into a nearby lake and residential area.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near Northeast 198th Street and 19th Place. Crews and city officials are on the scene where a fire hydrant appeared to burst, causing waste, dirt and sludge to flow into parts of the neighborhood and a lake.

Fire rescue is also on the scene where a nearby car crash occurred, but its relation to the broken fire hydrant has yet to be confirmed.

