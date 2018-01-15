Water main break floods construction area in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Water flooded a construction zone in Hollywood after workers accidentally ruptured a water line, Monday afternoon.

Crews were working on ongoing road construction at the corner of State Road 7 and Buchanan Street when they hit the line, flooding their work zone.

7News cameras captured crews working to cap the water main break.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.