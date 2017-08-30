Water main break causes road closures in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are in the process of repairing a water main that broke Wednesday afternoon in Key Biscayne.

The break, located at 20 Crandon Boulevard, is creating major inbound delays. Officials have closed on lane along Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard.

The traffic has been backed up all the way to the University of Miami Marine building, located on Virginia Key.

Motorists should make the necessary detours to get to their destination.

