Water main break blocks off area in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A water main break has affected an area of Miami, Monday morning.

The area, near Southwest 32nd Avenue and Southwest 27th Street, has been blocked off by Miami Police as crews work to clean the scene. According to officials, there was a 16-inch water main break.

Miami Police are advising commuters to avoid Southwest 32nd Avenue in both directions between Southwest 25th Street and South Dixie Highway.

