MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public Library System will host a water festival, Saturday, at Riverside Park in Little Havana.

Festivities will include giant water slides, bounce houses and water games for families to enjoy.

The festival will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. at the park, located along Southwest Seventh Avenue.

