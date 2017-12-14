Water boil order in place in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order is now in place in Coral Springs due to a watermain break.

The boil water order is in effect for residents in the Ramblewood East Condominium complex, Thursday night.

The watermain break occurred in the area of North University Drive and Northwest 88th Avenue.

All residents in the area should boil the water until further notice.

