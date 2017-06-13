Water advisory remain in place for North Miami park, lake

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — A water advisory remains in place for a North Miami-Dade park and lake.

East Greynolds Park and Maule Lake are still off limits in terms of swimming, fishing and other water activities.

The advisory was issued Friday after a sewer valve broke at 168th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, causing nearly 6,000 gallons of waste to pour into the water.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.