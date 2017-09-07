Watches and warnings: what are the differences?

MIAMI (WSVN) - Tropical storm and hurricane watches are expected to be issued today for parts of Florida as Hurricane Irma continues nearing the state. Here are what the different watches and warnings mean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Watch: Indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible in the affected area within 48 hours.

Hurricane Watch: Indicates hurricane conditions are possible in the specified area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Warning: This is issued 36 hours in advance of the expected onset of tropical-storm-force winds in the area.

Hurricane Warning: Issued 36 hours in advance of expected hurricane conditions in the area. All preparations and evacuations should be completed by this point.

