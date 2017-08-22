Wasserman Schultz speaks out on IT staffer fired amid recent arrest

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke out, Tuesday, for the first time on the arrest of an information technology staffer.

Wasserman Schultz was on the campus of Nova Southeastern University to speak about the Affordable Care Act and possible bipartisian solutions. The congresswoman said she learned from professors and teachers and will take the new knowledge with her to Washington, D.C.

However, Wasserman Schultz took time to also speak about a former aide, Irman Awan, who was involved in a recent scandal. Awan has been accused of stealing information and equipment from House members’ computers.

The investigation into four IT aides began in 2016. Three were fired and Awan joined them after his arrest on July 25.

Wasserman Schultz faced scrutiny following the arrest but spoke out on the matter, Tuesday afternoon.

“I terminated him when he was arrested, which meant that there was a process being followed, and his due process was being followed,” said Wasserman Schultz. “I think it’s important to point out what he’s been arrested and charged with is unrelated to his employment.”

The Florida congresswoman also spoke on President Donald Trump’s speech, Monday night.

