Wasserman Schultz proposes bill to improve travel safety at airports

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has proposed a bill that aims to ensure better safety measures during threatening situations at major airports.

Schultz’s motivation behind the Airport Advanced Logistics Emergency Response and Training Act comes in the wake of last year’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The bill addresses communication, coordination and training issues that it claims all airports face. It also includes the need for an operations center focused on controlling airport security.

“One of the ways we can honor the five victims from that horrific day is to make sure all major airports are made safer and we take steps to prevent chaos from ensuing when the next crisis unfortunately occurs,” said Wasserman Schultz. “Today in Washington I will file the Airport Advanced Logistics Emergency Response and Training Act or the Airport Alert Act.”

Schultz added that she has met with stakeholders to address the issues that resulted in the FLL shooting.

Wasserman Schultz is expected to speak about the bill Monday. She will be joined by the bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Ted Deutch, at the City of Sunrise Utilities Administration Building.

This proposal comes two days after FLL paid tribute to the five people who died as a result of the Jan. 6, 2017 shooting. The shooter, Esteban Santiago, is set for trial in June and pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment.

