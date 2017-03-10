Wasserman Schultz: Muhammad Ali Jr. detained at airport

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Muhammad Ali Jr. was detained by the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, weeks after he was detained at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted out, Friday.

Wasserman Schultz’s tweet read, “On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of ‘The Greatest’ will not make us safe.”

Ali and his mother traveled to Washington, D.C. to testify about the treatment they received at FLL after they were detained because, they say, they identify as Muslim. On the return flight to Miami, Ali Jr. was detained again as he was boarding his flight.

Shortly after his flight arrived at FLL, just before 4 p.m., Ali Jr. said he felt like he was being harassed.

“Felt like I was being very harassed, and I felt abused, actually,” he said. “I think it has a lot to do with the ban on Muslims and Trump being in office and just this crazy mess.”

Ali Jr. added that terrorists are not really Muslims.

“I mean, terrorists are not Muslims. Terrorists are not Christians,” he said. “Terrorists really don’t have a belief. To do something wrong, you can’t believe in anything to do something wrong. You can believe in the devil, but you know, all religions are peaceful.”

The circumstances surrounding the detainment are not yet clear.

