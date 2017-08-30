Wasserman-Schultz holds airport security roundtable

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials met at a roundtable in South Florida to discuss security at U.S. airports.

Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz met with local, state and federal officials, Wednesday.

The goal of the roundtable is to avoid future tragedies in airports.

This is the third meeting since Esteban Santiago opened fire near the terminal 2 baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five people, back in January.

“We can learn from what we lived through with this incident,” said Wasserman-Schultz, “and also make sure that we can extrapolate what we learned and make sure that the policy changes that we make going forward have portability.”

The group will reconvene to review its recommendations and ensure the safety of all travelers.

