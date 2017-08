SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A quad of warthog piglets have made their debut at Zoo Miami.

The six-week-olds explored their new exhibit for the first time with their parents, Tuesday, and even ate some of the vegetation.

The female and three males are the first offspring from their parents Erica and Beebop, who both came from other zoos.

