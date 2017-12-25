Warm sunshine draws Christmas crowds to South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida residents — and a lot of tourists — made the most of a warm Christmas and spent the day in South Beach.

Tourists traded the white stuff they left behind for white, sandy beaches. “Right now, it’s 13 degrees, and they got, like, six inches of snow,” said one woman who is feeling grateful to take a breather from the brutal winter weather back home.

“Our first time with sand instead of snow,” said one beachgoer.

Carey Socol, who came down from New York with loved ones, was still trying to take in all the sights, Monday afternoon. “It’s so nice to be in the warm weather in our sandals and just walking around the beach,” she said. “It’s great.”

7News caught up with travelers fro maround the world who descended on South Beach to take in everything Miami has to offer.

“We’re used to wearing tons of clothes to go outside, and [it’s great] to be able to be in a swimsuit on Christmas Day,” said one woman. “I sent pictures back home, and they just can’t believe it.”

Also feeling thankful is Minnesota resident Tom Kenemore. “You can’t compare the weather to Minnesota right now,” he said. “It’s beautiful. I haven’t gotten in the water yet, but I can’t wait. It’s amazing.”

Although it’s a quick trip for many, they admitted there’s no better place to spend Christmas. “That’s why I feel so free in Miami. I can wear what I want,” said one man.

Some first-time visitors assured 7News they are planning to turn this trip into a yearly tradition.

