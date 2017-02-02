Warehouse goes up in flames in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse went up in flames in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

Black smoke could be seen coming from inside a warehouse commercial building near Southwest 104th Street and 185 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene after the occupant of the building unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire. He suffered minor burns to his face trying to save vehicles inside the warehouse.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

