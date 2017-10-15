SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A walk aiming to raise awareness of Down syndrome sent hundreds to Sunrise, Sunday morning.

The Buddy Walk took place at Markham Park in observance of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Organizers saif it’s a great event for families. “This is our way of raising funds locally and nationally, and to celebrate all of our children and all of their successes,” said Diane De Braga, exectuive director of Buddy Walk. “[It allows] families to meet, get to know one another and network, and not feel you’re alone.”

Established in 1995, Buddy Walks around the country raise millions of dollars each year for Down syndrome services.

