TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple dining at a North Florida restaurant known for its waffles experienced a sudden loss of appetite when they realized there was a dead frog in one of their water glasses.

Claire Sheats and her husband went out to eat at a Waffle House in Tallahassee, Nov. 5.

Sheats said they were drinking some ice-cold water as they waited for their food — when they noticed something unsettling in one of their glasses.

“In my husband’s drink, there’s a whole frog just floating around in the water,” she said.

The couple nearly leapt from their seats after they dumped the water out onto the table to find the amphibian floating inside.

“Sure enough, there’s the frog,” said Sheats.

Unfortunately, her husband had already taken a few sips.

Baffled employees quickly came out and apologized, but by that time, the couple’s stomachs were already soured by the sight.

“[I felt] disgust. It’s a whole frog in a water drink, and you’re at a restaurant,” said Sheats. “You have hairs in your food sometimes, or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging, but this is an amphibian. You definitely lose your appetite immediately.”

The couple has since filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials inspected the restaurant days later and found at least 11 violations.

Though frogs are considered delicacies in some places around the world, Sheats never thought one would be served up so close to home. “You don’t expect a frog, so it was quite a surprise,” she said.

A Waffle House spokesperson said the incident is being investigated.

“My husband and I have always enjoyed Waffle House, but being that that happened, it kind of puts a bad taste in your mouth,” said Sheats.

The restaurant has until the end of this week to correct the violations.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.