Wade’s World Foundation gives sports court to NW Miami-Dade elementary school

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade school received a new sports court thanks to a foundation started by a local hero.

With the help of Dwyane Wade’s Wade’s World Foundation and the Sandals Foundation, West Little River Elementary officially opened its newly refurbished multi-purpose sports court.

The goal has been to ultimately change lives in South Florida the only way Wade knows how.

“If we can bring the same things that helped Dwyane when he was a young person to this community, which is the court — everyone knows this is a sanctuary,” said Tragil Wade, the director of Wade’s World Foundation. “It was the place where he learned teamwork, where he learned discipline. It’s a place where he learned structure in life.”

This is the third court the foundations have completed and the first in South Florida.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.