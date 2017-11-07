Voting underway for Ocean Drive 2 a.m. alcohol ban

MIAMI (WSVN) - Voters voiced their choice to support or reject the 2 a.m. alcohol ban, Tuesday evening.

The main item for many residents has been the Ocean Drive Ballot Question on whether the City of Miami Beach should end drinking at 2 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. along the 10-block section of Ocean Drive.

If approved, all business establishments on Ocean Drive, except for the indoor portions of bars, must stop serving alcohol at the 2 a.m. cutoff mark.

Residents who approve of the rollback believe the ban will help reduce crime in the area, while some business owners have spoken out to say that it will be terrible for business and tourism.

