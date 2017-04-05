Voters said yes, but Florida may change class size limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s voter-approved class size limits could be eased under a bill now moving in the state Legislature.

The Florida House on Wednesday voted 95-22 for a bill (HB 591) that would change the way class sizes are calculated. If the bill became law, then schools would measure class sizes by a schoolwide average instead of measuring it at the classroom level. A similar bill is moving in the Senate.

Voters in 2002 first approved class size limits and rejected an attempt to change those limits in 2010. Those limits cap core classes between 18 and 25 students depending on the grade level.

Rep. Loranne Ausley, a Tallahassee Democrat, criticized the bill and said it ignored the will of voters.

Rep. Ralph Massullo countered that the legislation was a “pragmatic” way of helping school districts comply with limits.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.