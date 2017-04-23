MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida organizations worked together to help beautify Miami on Earth Day.

Evolve Miami has partnered with Easterseals South Florida to build a multi-purpose outdoor play area. On Saturday, more than 30 volunteers spent the day planting and refurbishing gardens full of vegetables and flowers, as well as painting an interactive mural and improving the on-site facilities.

One participant stressed the importance of the undertaking. “It’s really important to give back to the community, because we are all members of this community,” said Jeni Bouza of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Miami. “We all reap the benefits. so it’s important to instill early on in our young leaders, in our young professionals, that you get what you give.”

The team has raised $16,000 since last november to improve the facility.

