Volunteers spruce up school for special needs children

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami school for special needs children is getting a fresh coat of paint thanks to some volunteers.

Employees at Interval International volunteered to make over Great Heights Academy, Wednesday.

The school, which caters to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities, was painted and got brand new sensory rooms.

Volunteers worked day in and day out to make sure it was perfect for students. “Seeing their faces makes it worth it,” said volunteer Olivia Nash.

Stephanie Adames said she’s looking forward to their reaction. “That’s the best part when the kids get to come in and see it,” she said. “That’s really the best part of the whole project.”

The job is almost finished, and volunteers hope to have the big reveal on Thursday.

