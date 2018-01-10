Volunteers pack donated food to help feed families for MLK day

MIAMI (WSVN) - Volunteers packed hundreds of bags of food to be donated to those in need for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Multiple people gathered at Paul Laurence Dunbar Elementary School in Miami to help pack 400 bags of food for students and their families in need.

Organizers said the goal is to help ensure students receive a healthy meal, along with understanding the importance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s actions.

“We hope when they think about MLK day, that they’ll remember that it was about giving, and hopefully, when they get older and they’re celebrating, it’s more than just a speech or parade,” said organizer Peggy Martin. “It’s about actually getting involved because that’s what he was all about. The speeches are good, but the speeches were supposed to move you to action.”

The effort was made possible by Miami-Dade College through their MLK Food Distribution Project and the Wayne Barton Study Center Foundation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.