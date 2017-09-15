Volunteers needed to help Broward Schools, United Way feed 500 students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane Irma caused destruction across South Florida and is the reason many are without essentials, such as meals, water and ice.

For students in South Florida, the United Way and Broward County Schools have made it a priority to feed several students after Irma cancelled classes all week long.

A United Way spokesperson said they will begin distributing lunch at noon, but asks that volunteers who wish to help to arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Five-hundred students are expected to be fed in each school below:

Boyd Anderson High School , located at 3050 Northwest 41st Street in Lauderdale Lakes

Crystal Lake Middle School , located at 3551 NE 3rd Avenue in Pompano Beach

Deerfield Beach High School , located at 910 SW 15th Street in Deerfield Beach

Hallandale High School , located at 720 NW 9th Avenue in Hallandale

Miramar High School, located at 3601 SW 89th Avenue in Miramar

South Broward High School , located at 1901 N Federal Highway in Hollywood

Sunrise Middle School , located at 1750 NE 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale

Walker Elementary School, located at 1001 NW 4th Street in Fort Lauderdale

