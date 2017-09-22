Volunteers help restore Fort Lauderdale school after Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While students got a day off from school, Thursday, adults showed up for a “school project” in Fort Lauderdale.

Dozens of volunteers from Appreciation Financial took time to help repair hurricane damage at Oriole Elementary.

The crew worked on landscaping, painting, and construction to fix up the 50-year-old facility.

Organizers said the decision to help was an easy one.

“When we saw what happened here when the storm came through, we came together as a group,” said Amanda Kenneddy, with Appreciation Financial. “We have people that flew here from Sacramento, California, from Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as our volunteers from right here in Florida, and were honored to come together and give this school some love. ”

Oriole Elementary serves a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students from Pre-K to fifth grade.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.