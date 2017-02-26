Volunteers distribute groceries to over 300 families in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Volunteers helped distribute groceries to hundreds of families who can’t afford a trip the grocery store, Saturday.

More than 300 families picked up the food at Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove thanks to the Joshua’s Heart Foundation and Grove Properties.

“With everyone pitching in you can feed a lot of people,” said Marcelo Fernandez, owner of Grove Properties. “You’d be surprised how many people are hungry.”

Many of the volunteers with the Joshua’s heart Foundation are young teens already making a difference in South Florida and beyond.

Joshua Williams created the foundation more than a decade ago when he was only five years old. So far, the foundation has distributed more than four hundred pounds of food to those in need.

Last November, Joshua teamed up with NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s foundation to make sure South Florida families had a complete Thanksgiving meal.

The foundation has been able to strive thanks to its sponsors. Saturday’s distribution was sponsored by Grove Properties.

“It’s a great thing for the new generation to help express how giving back is a very important thing,” Fernandez said.

Those who received groceries were thankful.

“It helps a lot of people,” one recipient said. “You’d be surprised. I’m here and also go to food bank off and on.”

“We appreciate it in the grove,” said another person.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.