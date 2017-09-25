Volunteers continue work to restore home of Miami WWII Veteran

MIAMI (WSVN) - After a Hurricane Irma forced volunteers to hold off on their project to restore a veteran’s home,

“I’m just overwhelmed, that’s all I can say,” said World War Two veteran Charles Adderley.

For weeks, several South Florida organizations — including Volunteers of America — have been working to renovate the 93-year-old’s home. The makeover suffered a major set back when Hurricane Irma caused a tree to fall onto his roof.

“This was a home that was in big disrepair before the storm, and it just got even bigger and worse after Hurricane Irma,” said Jose Bermudez from the Miami Trident Rugby Team.

Now, dozens of volunteers are working to fix it — and get the rest of the repairs back on track.

“We’re ripping out all the sheet rock with the mold, we’re bringing down the roof, we’ re taking off, basically, all the rotted wood and everything else,” said Christopher Jewett of the Miami Tridents.

Miami Fire Rescue also lending a helping hand.

“Just thinking about being a WWII veteran and what he’s been through, and what he’s done for this country and what he’s done for us really,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Daren Davis. “So for us to be in a position to return the favor and do something for him is gratifying.”

Adderley was also on the front lines of the renovation — getting his hands dirty.

He bought the home shortly after returning from the war.

“Been through an awful lot, experienced an awful lot, but through the grace of God, I am where I am today,” Adderley said.

A big gesture for a brave man — who selflessly served our country.

“We’d like to thank you for the opportunity to for us to pay back to you what you done for us in the past,” said a volunteer. “I know I wasn’t around at that time, but I wouldn’t be around if it wasn’t for people like you and your actions, and for that, I’d like to thank you.”

Adderley says the show of support is something he’ll never forget.

“I do know from the positive experience and exposure that I’ve had, you all become a part of me. Thank you,” he said.

Adderley has been staying at a local hotel since the hurricane, due to power having not yet returned to his home. Crews are working to get him back home as soon as possible.

