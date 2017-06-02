FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida children are receiving a new place to play in Fort Lauderdale thanks to joint efforts by local organizations.

More than 100 volunteers worked together to build a playground at Middle River Terrace Park, Friday.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was among the volunteers who lent a hand.

The project was sponsored by Target, the nonprofit KaBOOM! and several South Florida organizations.

