FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization prepared food baskets to help families celebrate Thanksgiving.

The Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale celebrated the holidays a few days early on Sunday as part of its 25th annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.

More than 600 volunteers at the facility, located near Northeast 14th Street and Federal Highway filled the baskets with everything needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

“It’s a great way to start off the holidays and help our families,” said Ana Calderon-Rendezzo, the center’s executive director. “We take care of children with special health care needs in the community.”

The Basket Brigade feeds over 1,300 families throughout South Florida every year.

