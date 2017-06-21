Viral video shows possible manatee disturbance

DAYTONA BEACH (WSVN) – A central Florida man is at the center of an investigation after a viral video showed him possibly disturbing mating manatees.

Scott McCormick of DeBary was shown in the video smiling and holding a bucket while throwing something into the St. Johns River near Daytona Beach. The manatees reacted by splashing in the water.

The video, posted to McCormick’s Facebook page on Friday, has been viewed more than two million times and has over 7,000 comments.

Jack Bering of Volusia County said after watching the video, “I get angry, absolutely angry.”

Others are also upset that McCormick may have been disturbing manatees mating in the river.

“If he’s throwing something that’s getting them excited or startling them, then he needs to stop,” said Volusia County resident Tim Biers.

The Florida Wildlife Commission said it’s a second degree misdemeanor to harass a manatee.

Agitators could also face federal charges because manatees have been labeled a nationally endangered species since 1966.

In the Facebook post, McCormick asked, “Is it safe to swim in the St. Johns River?”

He also tagged his location as “The River House.”

Many people are wondering just what mccormick was doing after throwing something into the river.

Biers said, “I’ve been out here a long time. I’ve never seen the manatees act like that.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife has not confirmed what was inside the bucket.

