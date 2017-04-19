Vigil held for man fatally shot at in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Family and friends gathered for a memorial, Wednesday night, to remember a man who died from gunfire earlier in the day.

The candlelight vigil was held for the victim who was was gunned down by a shooter who aimed at the car he was in, early Wednesday morning.

The vigil took place in the area where the victim was shot, along Southwest 27th Lane and 37th Avenue. He was driving a black Honda at the time when the shooter took aim and fired at him.

His car could be seen riddled with bullet holes as it was towed away.

Friends of the victim are shocked to know he’s gone. “I don’t understand why,” said Deby Lopez. “No reason. There’s no reason. He’s friends with everybody. Everybody’s friends with him. I wouldn’t’ have any clue who would want to hurt him.”

Police are searching for any leads to find the shooter.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.