Video shows trio of car burglars in Parkland neighborhood

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A trio of car burglars were caught on camera casing cars in a Parkland neighborhood.

A homeowner’s surveillance camera captured several men in hoodies looking for cars with unlocked doors in the middle of the night.

Police believe the same men have broken into vehicles in the area of Northwest 72nd Place.

If you have any information on who these men may be, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

