Video shows thieves towing away boat

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two thieves towing away a nearly 30-foot boat from a Miami repair shop, Wednesday night.

The video shows one thief tying the boat up to their white pickup truck, before another drove off with it. Now, Miami Police are looking for the 1995 bright orange 28-foot Concept boat.

The thieves stole it from a repair shop near Northwest 25th Avenue and 21st Terrace.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

