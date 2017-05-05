Video shows thieves swiping package from Davie doorstep

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released crystal-clear surveillance video showing three young men snatching a package right off a doorstep in a Davie neighborhood.

The footage shows the thieves walking through the Forest Ridge neighborhood on April 26.

One of them can be seen covering his face as he walks up to a porch at a home near Oak Park Circle and Greenbrier Court. He is then seen grabbing a yellow package and taking off.

Police said the package contained $45 worth of children’s books.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

