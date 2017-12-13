Newly-released video shows SUV crashing into Davie Pollo Tropical

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video showing a crash that led an SUV to careen into a Pollo Tropical in Davie, along with surveillance video of the moment of impact inside the fast food restaurant.

The crash killed a mother of two and injured several others at the restaurant, located at 5780 S University Dr., Friday afternoon.

The footage shows a red Toyota SUV swerving around a black sedan on the roadway in front of the Pollo Tropical.

The surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows diners standing in line before the vehicle slammed into the business.

A 7-year-old boy who was injured in the crash remains at the hospital.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

