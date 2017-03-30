Video shows robber dragging woman out of taxi to rob her

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cameras rolled as a woman was literally dragged out of a taxicab by a thief and robbed at a Miami gas station.

According to Miami Police, cellphone video taken on March 17 showed the thief grabbing the victim’s purse, and even dragging her out of a taxi cab, to steal it from her.

The woman eventually got the purse back. However, the thief managed to take her cell phone and $200.

The violent theft occurred at the Shell gas station located along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 54th Street.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

