SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest in a hit-and-run in Sunrise that sent a woman to the hospital.

The man is seen pulling up to a Mobil gas station moments after, investigators said, a woman was struck while riding her bicycle near Sunrise Boulevard and Flamingo Road, July 15. He is seen checking out the the damage to his car, including a shattered windshield.

The victim, 53-year-old Michelle Holguin, remains in critical condition.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video or have any information about this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.