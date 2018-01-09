Video shows monorail driving with doors open at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — When visitors at Walt Disney World step onto the monorail, an overhead voice asks them to “please stand clear of the doors.” But guests this past weekend really needed to heed that warning.

A passenger on one of the monorails captured video of the train moving over the resort property with its doors open, while several passengers were on board.

The person who took the video said they were riding the monorail red train to Epcot when the door would not latch. Workers at the Transportation and Ticket Center spent about 10 minutes fixing the problem.

But once the train started moving, the door sprang back open. Once the train came to a stop at the next station, the passengers alerted Disney employees.

Over 150,000 passengers take Walt Disney World’s monorails every day, Disney says.

