Video shows moment before fatal Lauderdale Lakes deputy-involved shooting

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Shocking video has been released showing the moment a man was fatally shot by deputies in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Facebook video shows a man who appears to be 42-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre holding a deputy by their ankle.

Viewers could be heard yelling at him to let the deputy go. Other deputies were seen responding before shots were fired. Pierre could then be seen lying on the ground before officers began performing chest compressions.

Pierre was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel held a press conference, Friday afternoon, to address the shooting. Israel said they will be releasing surveillance videos and 911 calls regarding the incident.

Israel also said both deputies involved were wearing body cameras, and BSO will be releasing the footage as soon as they can.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.