Video shows man breaking into SW Miami-Dade construction trailer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a construction trailer in Southwest Miami-Dade is hoping crisp surveillance video showing a man breaking into it will lead to thief’s arrest.

The video captured the subject breaking into the trailer, located near Southwest 117th Avenue and 160th Street, Monday. He can be seen attempting to cover his face with a blue hoodie, as he rummages through things before taking off.

Monday’s break-in marks the second time in as many months the trailer has been targeted. The first time, $16,000 worth of tools were taken. The owner did not specify whether or not any items were taken on Monday.

If you have any information on either of these break-ins, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

