Video shows jewelry store subject posing as customer days before robbery

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables on Monday came into the business last week saying he was looking for a ring for his wife, the business’ owners said.

Crisp surveillance video captured the subject just before he walked into Riviera Jewelers, located on Miracle Mile, near LeJeune Road, Thursday morning.

Interior cameras show the thief being greeted by one of the store’s owners.

Estelle Maury, who owns Riviera Jewelers with her husband, said the man is then seen sitting down in front of the display as her husband shows him merchandise. The subject is seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a striped blue and gray shirt and jeans.

The subject is later seen leaving without making a purchase.

Monday morning, surveillance cameras showed the robber returning to the store just after opening. After sitting down for a few moments, the video shows him getting up and approaching the counter while reaching into his pocket.

Maury’s husband said the robber put a gun to his back and waited for him to open the safe. The brazen thief grabbed at least $1 million in merchandise before he taped the owner’s hands behind his back and shoved him in a closet.

Maury said she is sharing the surveillance video because she is convinced the clear footage will help land the subject behind bars. She said she is terrified but also thankful her husband wasn’t hurt.

“We do the right thing, you know,” said Maury. “You cannot do something with a gun in front of you.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.