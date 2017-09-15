Video shows inside of Hollywood nursing home closed after 8 deaths

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the conditions inside of a Hollywood nursing nome that was closed after the deaths of eight patients.

The video was given to 7News by a woman whose parents survived the heat, and like many other family members, she is outraged at the recent events which took place.

Video shows senior citizens inside the hot building, with fans being used in an attempt to cool them down.

The once trusted Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills is now the scene of a criminal investigation after, police said, the conditions inside led to the deaths of the eight victims.

One of those eight victims was Carolyn Eatherly.

Eatherly was remembered through photos provided by her longtime partner Linda Horton. The two traveled together and had lived together for 25 years.

Eatherly developed Alzheimer’s back in 2000 and moved to the center. Eatherly was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“I believe that she was actually one of the first to go, actually, because she died at about 4 a.m.,” said Horton. “This is absolutely ridiculous. It’s shameful. I can’t imagine what she must have gone through. It hurts me.”

“The temperature in the building was very warm, and we saw patients that were compromised,” said Memorial Regional Hospital Registered Nurse Judy Frum.

The heat led to the evacuation of 145 patients, most of them treated by Memorial Regional Hospital workers.

“Staff set up mobile cooling units and fans to cool the facility. Our staff continually checked on our residents’ well-being. Our most important concern: to ensure they were hydrated and as comfortable as possible,” said Nursing Home Administrator Jorge Carballo in a statement.

Although many questions about the incident remain unanswered, authorities are working to build a timeline as to how everything unfolded.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.