Video shows Hummer hitting pedestrian, fleeing scene in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a Hummer who, they said, was caught on video striking a pedestrian before speeding away, early Tuesday morning.

Miami Police released the graphic footage showing the incident that, investigators said, took place near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street, at around 12:30 a.m.

“How can you hit someone and just take off?” said City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat.

The video shows the white Hummer turning left from Biscayne Boulevard onto Northeast 82nd Street. Meanwhile, the male victim is seen in the middle of the crosswalk holding a bag.

As the driver makes the turn, the vehicle is seen slamming into the pedestrian. His bag is seen flying into the air as he tumbles to the ground.

The driver then hits the brakes, but seconds later, he is seen fleeing the scene.

Officials said the victim, who was critically injured, lay on the street as passers-by walked past him. Initially, no one stopped to render aid.

But a few minutes later, police said, a good Samaritan approached the victim. “We do know that someone stopped to render aid and call 911,” said Fallat.

Once paramedics arrived, they rushed the pedestrian to North Shore Hospital.

“This man is fighting for his life at North Shore, and the heartless driver is the one we need to get ahold of,” said Fallat.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

