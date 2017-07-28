Video shows hammerhead shark being used as beer bong

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A shocking video has surfaced featuring a group of people pouring beer into a hammerhead shark’s gills, and one of the men involved may have a connection to a previous video of shark abuse.

For someone who works with sharks everyday, Eric Hovland was horrified when he saw a video of a shark being dragged by a speeding boat. Now, upon seeing another video that shows beer being poured into a shark’s mouth and gills has disturbed him even more.

“That makes it monstrous, pouring that liquid into that shark,” Hovland said. “That shark was probably far gone, or on its way out already.”

The video was posted to a fishing page on Facebook, and it has the caption “Who needs a beer bong.”

One of the people involved in the video of the shark dragging may be involved in this incident as well.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Hovland, a shark expert, hopes to teach children and visitors to the Florida Aquarium to respect wildlife.

“We get hundreds of thousands of kids in our doors, and that’s what inspires me and gives me hope. These folks are the exception, they truly are,” Hovland said.

One of the fishermen from the dragging video has reportedly been investigated for other allegations of animal abuse.

