Video shows gunfire from car on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the moment a driver fired several gunshots from an open-top convertible, earlier this week, sending nearby pedestrians running in Miami Beach.

The video from the back seat of a red Ford Mustang shows the driver firing two shots up into the air, before another two shots can be heard as they turn down busy Indian Creek Drive.

Minutes earlier, the video shows the passengers flashing their guns near Collins Avenue.

7News obtained the video of the men shooting around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Stephanie Sang was nearby when the gunfire rang out.

“It happened in the daytime,” Sang said, “and it was just so random. They were just driving by, and they were shooting. I don’t even know what they were shooting at.”

Asked if she was scared, she said, “Yes, I was.”

Neighbors heard the gunshots and saw the convertible drive away. The area was packed with bikers, children and people dining outside at restaurants.

“It could be one of us walking by and you know, a bullet’s a bullet,” Pedro Balomo, who lives nearby, said. “You never know where it’s gonna end up, so that’s really scary.”

Emergency dispatchers began receiving 911 calls, and police quickly located and stopped the car on Lincoln Road. Investigators said they found guns inside the car.

In the video, one of the passengers can be heard egging on the others to shoot.

Police arrested 21-year-old Melvin Vargas and 26-year-old Jean-Pierre Rondon. Both have been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle. They have since bonded out of jail.

“Pretty frightening to think that you could be safe somewhere, and then all of a sudden, something crazy could go on,” one cyclist said.

Balomo is relieved no one was hit.

“Everyone was always walking around coming from the beach, and I think that’s a definitely a really dangerous thing to do,” he said.

