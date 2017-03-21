Video shows good Samaritans pulling unresponsive man from Miami Beach pool

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is speaking out, days after he and a group of good Samaritans rushed to a swimmer’s rescue at a pool, a dramatic rescue that was caught on cellphone video.

It was anything but a relaxing day at the pool for Oren Cytrynbaum when he spotted the male victim in the pool of the apartment building located at 1000 West Ave., March 12.

“I hear, ‘I think there’s a body in the pool. I think there’s a body in the pool,” said Cytrynbaum. “I see in the deep end, there’s somebody laying face first flat on the bottom.”

The good Samaritan went into the water to help, as a cellphone camera rolling from a condo above captured the tense moments. “Someone call 911!” someone is heard saying in the video.

There was no time to waste as Cytrynbaum, aided by three other people, began CPR. “I went right on my knees and started to pump the chest,” he said. “I don’t know how to do CPR, but we’ve all seen it done in the movies or elsewhere.”

What he was doing worked. “By some miraculous way, we managed to get the water out of him, and he ended up starting to breathe,” said Cytrynbaum.

The victim, who was visiting South Florida, spent a few days in the hospital before he was finally well enough to return home, but before he left South Florida, he took the opportunity to speak with Cytrynbaum.

“When he came out, I was lucky to have a conversation with him, and I wished him, obviously, all the best and to enjoy the opportunity of life,” said Cytrynbaum. “It’s made me realize that I have to enjoy life more.”

