NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on video swiping an iPhone from a cellphone store in North Miami, Saturday afternoon.

The surveillance footage shows the subject approaching a live display and using a knife to cut through the iPhone 8’s security cord at the T-Mobile store along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 135th Street, at around 2:45 p.m.

He is then seen taking off with the pricey piece of merchandise.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.