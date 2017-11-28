Video shows burglar stealing package from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A package was snatched from a Hollywood home in a matter of seconds, and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video showed the crook as he walked up to the Hollywood house, located near 48th Avenue and Taft Street, on Monday.

He then grabbed a big Samsung box that was by the front door and walked away with it.

Inside the box was a set of Samsung speakers that were supposed to be for the homeowner’s son.

If you recognize this person, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.