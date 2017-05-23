Video shows attempted cellphone theft on transit bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police continue to search for a man who, they said, was caught on camera trying to steal a cellphone from a passenger on a transit bus in Miami, last month.

According to City of Miami Police, the burglary happened in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street in Miami, April 18.

Surveillance video inside the Miami-Dade Transit bus shows a man waiting for the bus to stop before he snatched a woman’s phone and fled the scene.

The victim ran after the subject and struggled with him. When the robber tried to get away, the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket.

The subject remains at large.

If you recognize him, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

